IndiGo reviews internal processes after disruptions as profits plunge 78%

IndiGo , India's leading airline, is conducting a thorough review of its internal processes. The announcement comes from CEO Pieter Elbers in light of major operational disruptions experienced last month. The airline has reported a whopping 78% drop in profits due to rising costs and the financial impact of these disruptions.

Profit drop Financial performance impacted by operational challenges IndiGo's profit for the three months ending December has fallen by 78% to ₹549.1 crore. This sharp decline is largely attributed to rising costs, including a ₹577 crore financial hit from the recent operational disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier curtailed IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% and imposed penalties over alleged mismanagement of flight crew and operational failures.

Operational stability Response to operational disruptions and DGCA orders In the wake of the disruptions, Elbers said many factors were at play. He assured that IndiGo is identifying these factors and their contribution to the situation. The airline has already started a root cause analysis to understand what led to these major disruptions. Between December 3-5 last year, IndiGo canceled 2,507 flights and delayed another 1,852 flights affecting over three lakh passengers across India.

Regulatory compliance Commitment to DGCA orders and operational stability Elbers said the board and management of IndiGo are fully aware of the DGCA orders and will take appropriate actions in a timely manner. He also said that IndiGo's operations have stabilized now. The airline has assured DGCA that it has enough pilots to meet new flight duty norms without any disruptions.

