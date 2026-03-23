IndiGo shares 52-week low after Goldman Sachs cuts earnings estimates

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines , witnessed a nearly 6% drop in its shares on Monday. The decline took the stock to a new 52-week low after Goldman Sachs sharply revised its earnings estimates for the airline. Despite the downgrade, Goldman Sachs has retained a "buy" rating on IndiGo's stock with a target price of ₹5,200 per share, indicating an upside potential of about 25% from its previous close.

Market conditions Indian aviation sector to look different post oil price shock Goldman Sachs has said that the Indian aviation sector will look very different after the current oil price shock. The firm expects supply constraints to start becoming apparent in the coming quarters. This comes as Brent crude oil prices near $113 per barrel and US crude variant prices hover around $98.89 a barrel, impacting operational costs for airlines like IndiGo.

Pricing changes IndiGo introduces fuel surcharge amid Iran-US-Israel war In light of the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war and its potential impact on oil prices, IndiGo has introduced a fuel surcharge on all domestic and international routes. The move comes as US President Donald Trump warned Iran to "fully open, without threat" the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face military action against its power plants. Tehran has threatened retaliation against US-Israel infrastructure in West Asia if its fuel sites are targeted.

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Future outlook Investor focus to shift from short-term earnings sensitivity to airlines' Goldman Sachs also predicts that investor focus will eventually shift from short-term earnings sensitivity to the airlines' ability to manage fixed costs and their balance sheet strength in the long run. The firm has sharply cut IndiGo's earnings estimates for FY26, FY27, and FY28 due to rising fuel costs and weak Middle East traffic in the near term.

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