IndiGo shares 52-week low after Goldman Sachs cuts earnings estimates
What's the story
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, witnessed a nearly 6% drop in its shares on Monday. The decline took the stock to a new 52-week low after Goldman Sachs sharply revised its earnings estimates for the airline. Despite the downgrade, Goldman Sachs has retained a "buy" rating on IndiGo's stock with a target price of ₹5,200 per share, indicating an upside potential of about 25% from its previous close.
Market conditions
Indian aviation sector to look different post oil price shock
Goldman Sachs has said that the Indian aviation sector will look very different after the current oil price shock. The firm expects supply constraints to start becoming apparent in the coming quarters. This comes as Brent crude oil prices near $113 per barrel and US crude variant prices hover around $98.89 a barrel, impacting operational costs for airlines like IndiGo.
Pricing changes
IndiGo introduces fuel surcharge amid Iran-US-Israel war
In light of the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war and its potential impact on oil prices, IndiGo has introduced a fuel surcharge on all domestic and international routes. The move comes as US President Donald Trump warned Iran to "fully open, without threat" the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face military action against its power plants. Tehran has threatened retaliation against US-Israel infrastructure in West Asia if its fuel sites are targeted.
Future outlook
Investor focus to shift from short-term earnings sensitivity to airlines'
Goldman Sachs also predicts that investor focus will eventually shift from short-term earnings sensitivity to the airlines' ability to manage fixed costs and their balance sheet strength in the long run. The firm has sharply cut IndiGo's earnings estimates for FY26, FY27, and FY28 due to rising fuel costs and weak Middle East traffic in the near term.
Regulatory changes
Ministry of Civil Aviation lifts temporary cap on domestic airfares
Separately, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has lifted the temporary cap on domestic airfares from today. The decision marks a shift toward market-driven pricing after months of regulatory intervention. The airfare caps were first introduced in December 2025 amid widespread flight cancelations and unprecedented ticket rate surges across routes due to IndiGo's disruption.