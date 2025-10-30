IndiGo to launch direct flights from Bengaluru to Riyadh
IndiGo is starting direct flights from Bengaluru to Riyadh on November 16, improving connectivity for business, workforce, and leisure travelers between the two cities.
The flights will use an Airbus A320 and are part of IndiGo's push to connect more Indian cities with the Middle East.
With this route, Riyadh becomes the second Saudi city (after Jeddah) you can reach directly from Bengaluru.
Schedule and bookings
Flights will run five days a week—perfect if you're looking for flexible travel dates.
Departures from Bengaluru are on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; returns from Riyadh are on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
This is now IndiGo's fourth non-stop route to Riyadh from India (joining Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad).
Bookings are already open on IndiGo's website or app—so if you've got plans in Saudi Arabia coming up, you can lock in your seat now.