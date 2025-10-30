IndiGo to launch direct flights from Bengaluru to Riyadh

Schedule and bookings

Flights will run five days a week—perfect if you're looking for flexible travel dates.

Departures from Bengaluru are on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; returns from Riyadh are on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

This is now IndiGo's fourth non-stop route to Riyadh from India (joining Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad).

Bookings are already open on IndiGo's website or app—so if you've got plans in Saudi Arabia coming up, you can lock in your seat now.