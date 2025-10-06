Next Article
IndiGo to launch Mumbai-London Heathrow route in October 2025
Business
IndiGo is kicking off daily non-stop flights from Mumbai to London's Heathrow Airport starting October 26, 2025.
This is part of the airline's ongoing expansion into long-haul routes, following up on its recent international launches.
The route will use Boeing 787-9s leased from Norse Atlantic.
Flight marks IndiGo's 45th international destination
This flight marks IndiGo's 45th international destination and fits with India's push to become a global aviation hub by 2030.
Thanks to partnerships with Delta and Virgin Atlantic, travelers will get enhanced connections from Europe and the US, plus perks like complimentary meals and business class options—making those long trips a bit more comfortable.