IndusInd Bank allows select employees 2 days remote work weekly
IndusInd Bank is letting select employees work from home two days a week, after a successful trial with tech, marketing, and HR teams.
The move follows Prime Minister Modi's call to encourage remote work to help save fuel and foreign exchange as oil prices climb.
IndusInd policy will expand across India
The policy will expand gradually across India for jobs that can be done remotely, like operational and digital roles.
Employees need to stay in their home cities for occasional office visits. Branch staff and customer-facing roles will still work on-site due to regulations.
IndusInd joins other banks like Axis Bank in adopting flexible models, though as CHRO Amitabh Kumar Singh put it, "It's a matter of time before more and more organizations will come this way...each bank will figure out its own way," Singh said.