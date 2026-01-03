IndusInd Bank loses 2 senior executives amid leadership reshuffle
What's the story
IndusInd Bank has witnessed the resignation of two senior executives, head of customer management Rana Vikram Anand and head of wealth and para banking Anish Behl. The duo has decided to pursue opportunities outside the bank. Anand will continue his tenure till April 1, 2026, while Behl's term will end on January 20.
Future plans after leaving IndusInd Bank
In his resignation letter, Anand said he is looking at opportunities beyond the bank. Behl, on the other hand, has expressed his desire to move into the insurance sector. These departures come as part of a string of senior-level exits at IndusInd Bank.
New appointments
Despite the high-profile exits, IndusInd Bank has been actively bolstering its senior leadership team with new appointments. On December 8, Ganesh Sankaran was appointed as head of the wholesale banking group. Earlier, on December 1, Balaji Narayanamurthy was named chief data officer and Amitabh Kumar Singh was appointed chief human resources officer.