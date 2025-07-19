Page Loader
IndusInd Bank to discuss fund-raising via bonds, other measures
The decision comes after a massive $230 million loss

By Akash Pandey
Jul 19, 2025
12:49 pm
What's the story

IndusInd Bank has announced its plan to discuss the possibility of raising funds by issuing long-term bonds. The discussion is scheduled for the bank's upcoming board meeting on July 23. The board will review proposals to issue bonds via private placement and explore raising capital through depository receipts and qualified institutional placements.

Capital strategies

Bank suffered $230 million loss

IndusInd Bank's decision comes after a massive $230 million loss in the fiscal year ended on March 31, due to misaccounting of internal derivative trades. This also led to the resignation of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana in April this year. In the wake of the financial loss and leadership exits, the bank is on the lookout for a new CEO.

Information

Shortlisting senior bankers from different financial institutions

IndusInd Bank has shortlisted senior bankers from three different financial institutions, including HDFC Bank. The upcoming board meeting will focus on capital-raising measures as the bank looks to stabilize and recover from recent setbacks.