Kunal Bahl's AceVector—parent of Snapdeal, Unicommerce—files for IPO
Snapdeal's parent company, AceVector, has quietly filed confidential papers with India's market regulator to go public.
The move is all about raising fresh funds and getting listed on the big stock exchanges.
Besides Snapdeal, AceVector also owns Unicommerce—which had a blockbuster IPO in 2024—and Stellar Brands.
Unicommerce's blockbuster IPO
AceVector's founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, chose the confidential IPO path so they can keep details private until later in the process.
This approach is catching on in India because it gives companies up to 18 months (instead of 12) to finish their IPO after regulatory feedback, plus flexibility to tweak their fundraising plans by as much as 50%.
Unicommerce's own IPO was a huge hit, being oversubscribed more than 168 times.
