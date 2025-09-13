India, Pakistan clash in Asia Cup amid tensions: Preview 

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. However, this time around, the match is devoid of its usual fervor due to border tensions and a muted political climate. Despite India's star-studded lineup, including Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah , the excitement surrounding this encounter has been noticeably low. Here is the preview.

Impact Political realities dampen cricketing spirit The political realities of India-Pakistan relations have further dampened the spirit of this cricketing rivalry. The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April this year has only added to the tension. Despite thousands of match tickets still available and low attendance at India's practice session on Friday, social media calls for a boycott from India have gained traction. Meanwhile, the Indian government has allowed its national cricket team to play against Pakistan.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The Dubai International Stadium has a reputation for being neutral, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. It offers good bounce and carry initially, but could slow down in the middle overs. Spinners have been dominant at the venue in the ongoing tourney. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will telecast live on Sony Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on FanCode and Sony LIV apps/websites.

H2H Presenting the head-to-head record India and Pakistan have clashed in 16 concluded matches in Asia Cup history (ODIs & T20Is combined). As per ESPNcricinfo, India have an edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on six occasions. Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 13 T20Is. India have claimed nine wins (Losses: 3 Tied: 1). The two teams last met in T20Is during the T20 World Cup last year. The low-scoring game saw India prevail.

Strategy India's batting strength vs Pakistan's new talent Team Pakistan has moved away from dependence on players like Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, bringing in fresh talents such as Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, and Hasan Nawaz. On the other hand, India's strong batting line-up including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav among others could pose a threat to any bowling attack on their day. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy can be lethal. While India thrashed hosts UAE in their opener, Pakistan beat Oman in their opening clash.

XIs Here are the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.