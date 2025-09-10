Abhishek Sharma equals these Indian batters with this T20I feat

As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek became the 4th Indian batter to hit the first ball of a T20I innings for a six. Indian batters hitting first ball of a T20I innings for a six: Rohit Sharma off Adil Rashid Ahmedabad 2021 Yashasvi Jaiswal off Sikandar Raza Harare 2024 Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer Mumbai WS 2025 Abhishek Sharma off Haider Ali Dubai 2025*

Knock

Abhishek smashes 16-ball 30 versus UAE

Abhishek dispatched Haider Ali for a six off the first ball. He moved forward and lofted the ball through the line and it went all the way over wide long-off. Abhishek smashed 30 from 16 balls. He hit two fours and three sixes. In 18 T20Is, he owns 565 runs at 33.23. He has raced to 48 fours and 44 sixes.