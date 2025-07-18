Next Article
IndusInd Bank to raise funds after $230 million accounting blunder
IndusInd Bank is holding a board meeting on July 23 to talk about raising money by issuing long-term bonds.
This comes after the bank lost $230 million due to accounting mistakes, which led to its CEO and deputy stepping down in April.
The goal now is to get finances back on track.
Board to explore other fundraising avenues
Along with bonds, the board might look at other ways to bring in funds, like depository receipts and institutional placements.
As part of its recovery plan, IndusInd is also searching for new leaders—including a CEO from top banks like HDFC—to help rebuild trust and steady things after recent turmoil.