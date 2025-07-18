PMO wants more input on ₹1,350cr rare earth magnets plan

Companies like Sona Comstar already interested

After a high-level meeting, the PMO made it clear that all industry concerns need to be sorted before anything is finalized.

Even though India has plenty of rare earth reserves, we only produced 2,900 tons in 2024 while importing a whopping 53,000 tons.

Companies like Sona Comstar and Midwest Advanced Materials are already interested—Midwest hopes to make 500 tons by the end of 2025.

The big goal: cut down on imports and give domestic manufacturing a real push.