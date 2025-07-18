Netflix introduces interactive ads, aims to boost ad revenue Business Jul 18, 2025

Netflix is stepping up its game to bring in more ad revenue. The streaming giant is rolling out interactive ads (think Amazon or Hulu), aiming to make watching—and advertising—a bit more engaging.

Their ad-supported plan, launched in late 2022, has already pulled in 94 million users. And with live NFL games on Christmas Day and a major boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford coming up, Netflix is hoping even more advertisers will jump on board.