Netflix introduces interactive ads, aims to boost ad revenue
Netflix is stepping up its game to bring in more ad revenue. The streaming giant is rolling out interactive ads (think Amazon or Hulu), aiming to make watching—and advertising—a bit more engaging.
Their ad-supported plan, launched in late 2022, has already pulled in 94 million users. And with live NFL games on Christmas Day and a major boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford coming up, Netflix is hoping even more advertisers will jump on board.
AI to help speed up and cut costs in shows
Netflix isn't just about new ads—they're also using AI to speed up and cut costs in making shows.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently pointed out the Argentinian sci-fi series El Eternauta as the first on the platform with GenAI-created final footage.
So far in the first half of 2025, viewers have clocked 95 billion hours on Netflix, with the British drama Adolescence topping the charts at 145 million views.