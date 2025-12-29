The increase comes as a major recovery from October's low growth rate

India's industrial output hits 25-month high of 6.7% in November

By Akash Pandey 06:54 pm Dec 29, 202506:54 pm

What's the story

India's industrial production saw a significant jump in November, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing by 6.7%. This is the highest growth rate in over two years, according to data released on December 29. The increase comes as a major recovery from October's low growth rate of just 0.4%. The improvement is mainly due to a revival in core sector industries such as steel and cement.