Infosys announces ₹18,000cr share buyback: All details here
What's the story
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, has announced its largest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore. The company's board approved the proposal on September 11. This is Infosys's first buyback since 2022 when it had undertaken a ₹9,300 crore repurchase. The current plan involves buying back up to 10 crore equity shares at a price of ₹1,800 per share.
Funding details
Buyback fully funded from company's reserves
The buyback will be fully funded from Infosys's reserves, with no borrowings. This move is in line with the company's capital allocation policy of returning 85% of free cash flows to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over five years. The record date for the buyback has not yet been announced, which will determine which shareholders are eligible to participate in this corporate action.
Promoter participation
Promoters to not participate in buyback
Infosys has confirmed that its promoters and promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murthy, will not be participating in the company's ₹18,000 crore share buyback. As of September 30, 2025, the promoters and promoter group held a combined stake of 14.3% in Infosys. This decision by the promoters is seen as a strong signal of confidence in the company's long-term prospects.