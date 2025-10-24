Apple loses $2B lawsuit over unfair App Store commissions

Apple has lost a major lawsuit in the UK , after being accused of abusing its dominant position by charging an unfair 30% commission on app developers through its App Store. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled against the tech giant after a trial earlier this year. The case was filed on behalf of nearly 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK, and is worth up to £1.5 billion ($2 billion).

Legal response Company to appeal against the ruling In response to the tribunal's decision, Apple announced its intention to appeal. The company argued that the ruling "takes a flawed view of the thriving and competitive app economy." This case is significant as it is the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to go on trial under Britain's new class action-style regime, with many other similar cases pending.

Case details Apple accused of making 'exorbitant profits' The tribunal found that Apple had abused its dominant position from October 2015 to the end of 2020 by shutting out competition in the app distribution market and charging "excessive and unfair prices" as commission to developers. Rachael Kent, a British academic who brought the case, argued that Apple had made "exorbitant profits" by excluding all competition for app distribution.

Overcharging details Developers passed on overcharge to consumers The tribunal ruled that developers were overcharged by the difference between a 17.5% commission for app purchases and the one Apple charged, which was usually 30%. It also found that app developers passed on half of this overcharge to consumers. An Apple spokesperson said, "This ruling overlooks how the App Store helps developers succeed and gives consumers a safe, trusted place to discover apps and securely make payments."