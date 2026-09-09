Infosys shares drop 6th straight day, wipe out over ₹40,000cr

It's not just Infosys feeling the heat: TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra all saw their stocks slide by 3% to 6% too.

Even with these losses and tough competition across the IT sector, most analysts still see long-term potential for Infosys.

JPMorgan kept a Neutral rating with a target price of ₹1,050 and pointed out that while some areas like telecom are weak right now, financial services and manufacturing are holding steady.