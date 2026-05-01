InGovern urges RBI to keep Tata Sons's systemically important status
Business
InGovern Research Services wants the Reserve Bank of India to reject Tata Sons's March 2024 request to drop its "Systemically Important Core Investment Company" status.
The firm says keeping Tata Sons under strict regulation helps protect minority shareholders and keeps things fair for everyone.
InGovern recommends Tata Sons NBFC 1L/cr
InGovern also recommends that Tata Sons should be listed as an Upper Layer NBFC by March 2027, with a ₹1 lakh crore asset bar.
It points out that Tata Sons's claim of having "no public funds" doesn't really add up, especially since listed Tata group companies such as Tata Steel and Tata Motors hold cross-holdings linked to Tata Sons.
According to InGovern, these ties mean more transparency is needed, so stronger rules should stay in place.