Ingram Micro adding 500+ jobs in India amid AI growth
Ingram Micro is ramping up hiring in India, adding more than 500 new jobs this year to keep up with the country's fast-growing appetite for AI, cloud services, and data centers.
The company is continuing to hire across business development, sales, and pre-sales roles, with Chief Country Executive Flavio Moraes Junior saying the company needs fresh talent to handle increasingly complex tech solutions.
India becomes Ingram Micro's 2nd-biggest market
India is now Ingram Micro's second-biggest market, thanks to a surge in demand for mobility and cloud tech driven by AI.
The company is upgrading data centers with GPU-based servers, moving into a larger warehouse in Pune, and expanding its IT asset-disposal services in Bengaluru.
They are also opening smaller facilities across more cities to boost support beyond just the big metros, helping strengthen India's growing tech ecosystem.