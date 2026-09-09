Injecto Polymers to open ₹56.12cr IPO on September 11
Business
Injecto Polymers, based in Kolkata, is launching its IPO on September 11 to raise ₹56.12 crore by offering 56.12 lakh shares priced between ₹90 and ₹100 each.
The offer wraps up on September 16, and the anchor book opens a day earlier on September 10.
Injecto Polymers plans ₹30.5cr plant expansion
The funds will help Injecto Polymers expand its West Bengal plant (₹30.5 crore), pay off some debt (₹10 crore), and cover general business needs.
Founded in 1998, the company makes polymer packaging products and trades plastic granules and PVC resins.
They've seen impressive growth lately: revenue jumped from ₹109.79 crore in FY24 to ₹375.83 crore in FY26, with profits also rising sharply from ₹4.44 crore to ₹16.01 crore.
Indcap Advisors is managing the IPO process.