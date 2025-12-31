InMobi eyes $150 million pre-IPO funding before FY27 India listing

InMobi recently secured $350 million from Varde Partners, Elham Credit Partners, and SeaTown Holdings. This helped fund a share buyback, reducing SoftBank 's stake from around 35% to about 5-7%.

What does InMobi actually do?

Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, InMobi runs mobile ads and AI-powered marketing tools for brands and publishers.

Its Glance platform pops up on over 450 million Android phones across India, Southeast Asia, and Japan—and they're aiming for one billion devices by 2028.

For FY24, InMobi pulled in $600 million revenue, with its core adtech business making up more than half of that.