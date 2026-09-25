Inox Clean Energy to file ₹10,000 cr IPO this week
Business
Inox Clean Energy, part of the INOXGFL Group, is about to file for a massive ₹10,000 crore IPO, making it potentially the biggest ever by a private Indian renewable energy company.
The offering will mix new shares with some sold by existing shareholders and could hit SEBI before the weekend.
Inox Clean Energy scales to 5GW
After pulling back its IPO plans last year, Inox Clean Energy bounced back, raising funds from global and Indian investors to expand fast.
Its power unit already runs 5 gigawatts of capacity with another 11 gigawatts in the works, thanks to aggressive mergers and rapid growth over the past year and a half.
This move follows NTPC Green Energy's similar-sized IPO in November 2024, showing just how hot the sector is right now.