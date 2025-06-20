INR hits 3-month low amid rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions

What's the story

The Indian rupee (INR) has hit a three-month low against the US dollar, hitting 86.89 intra-day today.

The decline comes amid concerns that a prolonged Iran-Israel conflict could push oil prices closer to their 52-week highs.

The local currency earlier settled slightly higher at 86.72, likely due to central bank interventions, traders said. It is currently trading at 86.57.

High Brent crude prices at $77 per barrel are adding pressure on the rupee's value in international markets.