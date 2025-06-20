Myntra's 30-minute delivery service goes live in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
What's the story
Myntra, a fashion and beauty e-commerce platform, has expanded its fast delivery service 'M-Now' to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
The move comes after a pilot in Bengaluru earlier this year.
The expansion is backed by an enhanced network of over 40 dark stores in these three cities, each capable of storing around 25,000 products.
Service expansion
Speed-led fashion commerce projected to become $1 billion opportunity
Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, said the company is looking to meet the growing demand for fast fashion.
"Speed-led fashion commerce is projected to grow 5x by 2028 to become a $1 billion opportunity," she told BusinessLine.
"Already, nearly 50% of Myntra's orders are fulfilled within 48 hours (M-Express) across 600 cities."
Service features
It offers nearly 90,000 SKUs from over 600 brands
Myntra's M-Now service provides quick delivery for a wide range of fashion and beauty products.
The platform boasts nearly 90,000 SKUs from over 600 brands.
During the expansion to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Myntra witnessed high customer demand, especially during recent topical days like Mother's Day and Holi celebrations.
Market strategy
M-Now may launch in other markets as well
Myntra is also considering launching M-Now in other markets with speed-sensitive and fashion-forward customers.
"In the last quarter, M-Now has almost grown to 2x in terms of orders per day, with fashion categories growing faster," Pais said.
She added that "as this space evolves, it's clear that customers are no longer just buying products but they're buying into a lifestyle."
Information
Nykaa pilots 2-4 hour deliveries
E-commerce players are increasingly adopting faster delivery timelines as rising consumer expectations reshape the market. Beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa has begun piloting its quick commerce service, Nykaa Now, offering deliveries within 2-4 hours.