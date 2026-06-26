InSilico pursues up to 150 years with AI, pioneers trials

InSilico lands billion dollar partnerships

InSilico just landed huge partnerships with Eli Lilly and SK Biopharmaceuticals (worth billions), which could make them profitable in three years.

They're also focusing on China, where drug approvals move quicker, already getting 13 drugs approved for trials there.

By using AI to shrink drug discovery from years to just months, InSilico hopes to stay ahead of local competitors and lead the global longevity race.