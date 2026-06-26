InSilico pursues up to 150 years with AI, pioneers trials
Business
InSilico, a US biotech company led by Alex Zhavoronkov, is using AI to try and make people live way longer, possibly up to 150 years.
They're the first to push an AI-designed drug all the way into clinical trials, aiming for breakthroughs in how we treat aging.
InSilico lands billion dollar partnerships
InSilico just landed huge partnerships with Eli Lilly and SK Biopharmaceuticals (worth billions), which could make them profitable in three years.
They're also focusing on China, where drug approvals move quicker, already getting 13 drugs approved for trials there.
By using AI to shrink drug discovery from years to just months, InSilico hopes to stay ahead of local competitors and lead the global longevity race.