Swiggy Instamart's first sale starts on September 19: Check offers

Swiggy -owned quick commerce platform, Instamart, has announced its first major sale event, the 'Instamart Quick India Movement.' The sale will be held from September 19 to 28 on both the Instamart and Swiggy apps. Customers can expect discounts ranging from 50% to as high as 90% on a wide range of products including electronics, home and kitchen items, beauty and personal care products, toys, and daily essentials.

Product range Sale will feature over 50,000 products The sale will feature over 50,000 products with a promise of delivery within 10 minutes in select locations. Customers can avail deals on popular brands such as Apple, OnePlus, OPPO, Boat, Philips, JBL, Nestasia, L'Oreal Paris, D'Decor, Barbie, LEGO, and Dove. To sweeten the deal further, Instamart has partnered with Axis Bank to provide an additional instant discount of up to ₹1,000 on credit card purchases.

Market strategy Instamart's sale ahead of Flipkart and Amazon's Instamart's sale comes as e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon gear up for their annual Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale. This is the first time a quick commerce platform is directly taking on traditional e-commerce players during the festive shopping season, which witnesses maximum online sales. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Instamart CEO Animesh Jha said this year is going to be a big festive season.