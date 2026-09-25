Integrum Energy Infrastructure files IPO with SEBI for 2.41cr shares
Integrum Energy Infrastructure just filed for a IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The offering includes both new shares and some being sold by current investors, altogether about 2.41 crore shares are up for grabs.
The company plans to use the funds to boost its working capital, grow its renewable energy projects, and pay down some debt.
Integrum to expand wind, repay loans
A big chunk will go into expanding wind energy through Integrum Green Assets and acquiring a controlling interest in Stactiv Energy Services Pvt Ltd. Part of it will also help clear existing loans.
Fun fact: they almost listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange SME platform last year but changed course.
Mefcom Capital Markets, Centrum Broking, and Beeline Capital Advisors are running point on this IPO.
With 263.19 megawatts already commissioned as of August 31, 2026, this move is all about powering up its green energy ambitions even further.