Intel ousts products chief in major leadership reset

Intel has removed its Chief Executive Officer of Products, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, as part of a major executive shakeup. The decision comes as new CEO Lip-Bu Tan seeks to reshape the company and flatten its leadership structure. Since joining in March this year, Tan has overseen mass layoffs and made significant changes to Intel's operations.

Career highlights Holthaus's 30-year journey at Intel Holthaus's departure ends a 30-year career at Intel, including a brief stint as co-CEO after Pat Gelsinger's sudden exit in 2024. Tan praised Holthaus for her transformative work and high-performing teams during her time at the company. He also announced that she would continue to serve as an advisor but her position wouldn't be filled by anyone else.

Strategic changes New appointments under Tan's leadership Intel has appointed several new executives as part of the ongoing restructuring. Srinivasan Iyengar, who joined from Cadence Design Systems in June, will head a new Central Engineering Group focused on custom silicon for external clients. Kevork Kechichian, formerly of ARM, will lead Intel's data center group while Jim Johnson has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of Intel's client computing group.