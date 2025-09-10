China sees 5th straight month of deflation

Core inflation rises

Core inflation (which skips food and energy) rose by 0.9%, its biggest jump in a year and a half.

Factory prices are still falling but not as fast as before, hinting at some recovery.

Still, this stretch of deflation is making investors uneasy and could make it tough for China to hit its official growth target of around five percent for this year.

Exports are slowing down too—especially to the US—so there's pressure on leaders to step in and boost demand.