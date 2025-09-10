McDonald's India: Sourcing fresh produce straight from local farms
For over 25 years, McDonald's India has been building its menu around locally sourced ingredients—think lettuce from Himachal, tomatoes from Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra, potatoes from Gujarat, and coffee beans straight out of Karnataka's plantations.
This approach isn't just about fresh food; it's about supporting Indian farmers and sticking to global quality standards.
McDonald's works with more than 4,000 farmers across the country.
They've set up a supply chain that keeps veggies fresh (thanks to things like vacuum coolers for lettuce), and they source both fresh and frozen produce through their supplier network.
Training on better farming techniques and improved seeds
The company goes beyond sourcing—they offer training on better farming techniques, provide improved seeds, and guarantee to buy what the farmers grow.
Plus, they encourage climate-friendly practices that save water and cut emissions.
While McDonald's doesn't hand out loans directly, they make it easier for farmers to get credit and new tech through their suppliers—and pay extra for top-quality crops.
It all adds up to a more sustainable way of getting food from Indian farms onto your tray.