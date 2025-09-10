McDonald's India: Sourcing fresh produce straight from local farms

McDonald's works with more than 4,000 farmers across the country. They've set up a supply chain that keeps veggies fresh (thanks to things like vacuum coolers for lettuce), and they source both fresh and frozen produce through their supplier network.

Training on better farming techniques and improved seeds

The company goes beyond sourcing—they offer training on better farming techniques, provide improved seeds, and guarantee to buy what the farmers grow.

Plus, they encourage climate-friendly practices that save water and cut emissions.

While McDonald's doesn't hand out loans directly, they make it easier for farmers to get credit and new tech through their suppliers—and pay extra for top-quality crops.

It all adds up to a more sustainable way of getting food from Indian farms onto your tray.