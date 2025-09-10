India urged to join US Supreme Court tariff case
India is being encouraged by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) to submit a "friend of the court" brief in a major US Supreme Court case.
The Trump administration wants to bring back steep tariffs—25% to 50%—on $91.2 billion worth of Indian exports like shrimp, clothes, and auto parts.
These tariffs were previously struck down but could return if the court sides with the appeal.
GTRI highlights potential economic impact on India
If these tariffs come back, it could mean higher prices for US shoppers and big losses for Indian exporters.
GTRI points out that this case also touches on India's right to buy Russian oil under global rules, and a negative ruling might set a tough precedent for future trade moves.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the future, so India's timely input could help protect its economic interests.