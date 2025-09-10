Next Article
Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a high today
Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to kick off Wednesday on a high, with GIFT Nifty futures up 52 points at 25,002.
The boost comes from positive global market vibes and encouraging words from US President Donald Trump about trade talks with India—he added that he looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What about the global trends?
Asian stocks are trending up as everyone waits for China's August inflation numbers. CSI 300, Hang Seng, Nikkei, and South Korea's KOSPI all saw gains—KOSPI especially jumped 1.3%.
Over in the US, major indices just hit record highs thanks to hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut.
Investors are keeping an eye out for more economic data this week.