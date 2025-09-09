Why Intel's products chief is leaving after 30 years

Intel has announced a major reshuffle in its top management, with products chief Michelle Johnston Holthaus set to leave the company. Holthaus, who has been with Intel for over 30 years and held several senior leadership positions, including interim co-CEO, will continue as a strategic adviser for the next few months. The changes come as CEO Lip-Bu Tan pushes to turn around the struggling US chipmaker.

Leadership changes Tan aims to flatten Intel's leadership structure Tan is looking to flatten Intel's leadership structure as part of his plan to streamline operations by cutting jobs. As part of the reshuffle, Kevork Kechichian has been appointed as executive vice president and general manager of the data center group. He previously worked at Arm as its EVP of engineering and has also served NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm.

Strategic expansion Formation of new central engineering group Intel has announced the formation of a new central engineering group, which will be led by Senior Vice President Srinivasan Iyengar. In his expanded role, Iyengar will establish a new custom silicon business catering to a wide range of external customers. This move is part of Intel's broader strategy to expand its offerings and better serve its clients.