Intel's layoffs continue: 4000 jobs expected to be cut by July
Intel is letting go of about 2,400 workers in Oregon as part of a big cost-cutting push led by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
This brings total layoffs in the state close to 2,900—impacting roughly 12% of Intel's local workforce.
With more than 20,000 employees in Oregon, it's a major shakeup for the state's largest private employer.
Layoffs across various departments
The cuts will reach across cloud software, product design, engineering teams—even some senior execs—and up to 20% of manufacturing staff could be affected.
Layoffs aren't just limited to Oregon; people in Arizona, Texas, and California are on the list too.
Those impacted will get notice plus nine weeks' severance and benefits as Intel tries to stay competitive under Tan's leadership.