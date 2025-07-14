HUL schedules board meeting for Q1 2025 results
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will reveal its latest quarterly results on July 31, following a tough few months where profits slipped and growth slowed.
Investors and market watchers are eager to see if the company can bounce back after recent challenges.
Last quarter's performance and CEO's message
HUL is a big name behind many everyday brands, so its performance can signal bigger trends in the economy.
Last quarter, profits dropped by nearly 4% and margins tightened due to tough market conditions.
CEO Rohit Jawa pointed out that annual sales still crossed ₹60,000 crore with modest growth, and shareholders are getting a final dividend of ₹24 per share.
HUL stock has gained almost 10% in July
After sliding earlier this year, HUL's stock has started climbing again—up almost 10% in July—as anticipation builds for the new results.
The company's recent struggles have made investors cautious, but there's hope for a turnaround if this quarter shows improvement.