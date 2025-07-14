Indian investors increasingly opt for silver over gold
Silver just had a major moment—prices in India shot up 21% over the last three months, reaching a near 14-year high at ₹114,875 per kg.
Gold, meanwhile, only managed a 5% rise. That's a big flip from last year when gold was leading.
Silver imports soared over 400% in May
Indian investors are clearly shifting gears: silver imports soared by over 400% in May while gold imports dropped by 25%.
Silver-focused ETFs also drew much more investment than gold ones this quarter.
The buzz is partly thanks to booming demand from industries like solar and electric vehicles, plus supply shortages making silver even more attractive.
People are choosing silver ETFs
Urban demand for silver is rising fast as people look beyond traditional investments.
Because storing physical silver can be tricky (and expensive), many are choosing ETFs as an easier way to get in on the action—no lockers required.