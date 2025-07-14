Flipkart targets Gen Z and smaller cities with video commerce

Flipkart is going all-in on video shopping, aiming to connect with Gen Z and shoppers in India's smaller cities. Turns out, two-thirds of Gen Z prefer watching videos while they shop—and 65% of this action is coming from tier 2 and 3 towns.

How Flipkart is making shoppable videos There's a dedicated 'Play' section packed with shoppable videos, where users have spent more than 10 million hours engaging with video-led offerings over the past year.

Flipkart has also set up 'Creator Cities' studios in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gurgaon—these churn out daily videos across 400+ product categories, powered by AI for instant feedback.

Video output has increased by 12x since last December Since December 2024, Flipkart has boosted its video output by 12x.

More authentic videos mean sellers reach customers faster and trust grows on both sides.

This fits right into India's booming $10-14 billion social commerce scene for 2025.