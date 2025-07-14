NVIDIA's new lucrative market: Governments
NVIDIA's new "sovereign AI" push is all about helping countries build their own AI systems using local data and infrastructure, tailored to their unique security and cultural needs.
CEO Jensen Huang calls these national projects "AI factories," aiming to spark homegrown innovation around the world.
NVIDIA's deals with governments across Europe, Middle East
NVIDIA has struck major deals with governments across Europe and the Middle East.
The EU is backing a €20 billion fund for AI "gigafactories," with France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain rolling out NVIDIA-powered centers.
France is working with Mistral AI to deploy 18,000 of NVIDIA's latest chips; the UK has committed £1 billion for future-ready computing; Germany hosts the first industrial AI cloud; and Saudi Arabia plus the UAE are planning huge processor buys—all to power up their own sovereign AIs.
Most projects still depend on NVIDIA's tech
Here's the twist: even as countries aim for digital independence, most of these projects still depend on NVIDIA's tech—since it supplies about 90% of all global AI chips.
Some experts think government spending here could bring NVIDIA $200 billion in revenue over the coming years.
So while sovereign AI sounds like freedom from outside control, it still keeps NVIDIA at the heart of things.