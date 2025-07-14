NVIDIA's new lucrative market: Governments

NVIDIA has struck major deals with governments across Europe and the Middle East. The EU is backing a €20 billion fund for AI "gigafactories," with France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain rolling out NVIDIA-powered centers. France is working with Mistral AI to deploy 18,000 of NVIDIA's latest chips; the UK has committed £1 billion for future-ready computing; Germany hosts the first industrial AI cloud; and Saudi Arabia plus the UAE are planning huge processor buys—all to power up their own sovereign AIs.

Most projects still depend on NVIDIA's tech

Here's the twist: even as countries aim for digital independence, most of these projects still depend on NVIDIA's tech—since it supplies about 90% of all global AI chips.

Some experts think government spending here could bring NVIDIA $200 billion in revenue over the coming years.

So while sovereign AI sounds like freedom from outside control, it still keeps NVIDIA at the heart of things.