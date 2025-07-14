Bluegod Entertainment schedules meeting for stock split

Bluegod's shares have jumped over 113% in last 6 months

The company's shares have jumped over 113% in the last six months (and 93% so far this year), catching a lot of attention.

Because of all the action, Bluegod has closed its trading window from July 1, 2025, until two days after they announce June quarter results—a move that keeps things fair under SEBI rules and their own policies.