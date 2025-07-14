Next Article
Bluegod Entertainment schedules meeting for stock split
Bluegod Entertainment is thinking about splitting its shares, with a board meeting set for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to talk it over.
The plan needs shareholder approval and follows company law rules, but there's no record date set yet—so stay tuned if you're watching their stock.
Bluegod's shares have jumped over 113% in last 6 months
The company's shares have jumped over 113% in the last six months (and 93% so far this year), catching a lot of attention.
Because of all the action, Bluegod has closed its trading window from July 1, 2025, until two days after they announce June quarter results—a move that keeps things fair under SEBI rules and their own policies.