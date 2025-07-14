Next Article
Castrol India shares soar following positive tax dispute ruling
Castrol India's stock shot up 6% on Monday, landing at ₹232.43, after the company won a massive ₹4,131 crore tax dispute against Maharashtra's tax department.
The case was about whether goods sent from Maharashtra to other states between 2007 and 2018 counted as inter-state sales.
Investors liked the news—trading volumes spiked
This ruling clears up years of financial uncertainty for Castrol India and shows the company was right all along.
Investors clearly liked the news—trading volumes spiked.
Shares are up 10% in 2025, beating Nifty's gain
Castrol India is having a good year so far—its shares are up 10% in 2025, beating the Nifty index's 5.5% gain.
After a rough patch last year, this fresh boost hints that investors are feeling much more optimistic about where Castrol is headed next.