Jane Street complies with India's regulatory order

Jane Street put $564 million into escrow

SEBI claims Jane Street's actions led to massive profits—about ₹36,500 crore ($4.3 billion) between January 2023 and May 2025.

After being slapped with a trading ban on July 3, Jane Street put ₹48.4 billion (~$564 million) into escrow but insists it did nothing wrong, calling its trades "basic index arbitrage trading."

The ban has already caused a nearly 20% drop in derivatives trading volumes, shaking up India's options market.

SEBI is still investigating while Jane Street prepares its official response—and possibly an appeal—to try to get back in the game.