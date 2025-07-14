Bitcoin breaks $120,000: Record rally fueled by US 'Crypto week'

Bitcoin's surge fueled by institutional interest and regulatory support

A record $1.18 billion poured into Bitcoin ETFs in a single day, thanks in part to "Crypto Week" in the US Congress where new rules like the Genius Act and Clarity Act were discussed.

Big companies are also jumping in—Metaplanet recently bought 797 Bitcoins—making it clear that institutional interest is fueling the hype.

Analysts say if Bitcoin can hold above $120K, we could see even more action ahead, though they remind us that crypto's wild swings aren't going anywhere just yet.