Bitcoin breaks $120,000: Record rally fueled by US 'Crypto week'
Bitcoin just broke past $120,000—hitting a new all-time high of $122,600 early today (July 14, 2025).
This huge jump comes as big investors and US lawmakers show more support for crypto.
With this rally, Bitcoin's total market value has shot up to a staggering $2.38 trillion.
Bitcoin's surge fueled by institutional interest and regulatory support
A record $1.18 billion poured into Bitcoin ETFs in a single day, thanks in part to "Crypto Week" in the US Congress where new rules like the Genius Act and Clarity Act were discussed.
Big companies are also jumping in—Metaplanet recently bought 797 Bitcoins—making it clear that institutional interest is fueling the hype.
Analysts say if Bitcoin can hold above $120K, we could see even more action ahead, though they remind us that crypto's wild swings aren't going anywhere just yet.