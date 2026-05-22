Investors diversify beyond TSMC as Asia's AI chip market expands
TSMC, famous for powering NVIDIA's top AI chips, is suddenly not the only star in town.
As demand for all kinds of AI tech explodes, investors are spreading their bets, especially since TSMC mostly sticks to logic chips and isn't as active in hot areas like memory.
With funds and retail investors looking for fresh opportunities in Asia's tech scene, attention is shifting fast.
MediaTek, Samsung stocks jump about 150%
MediaTek and Samsung Electronics are riding the AI wave even harder this year. MediaTek is building custom circuits with Alphabet, while Samsung leans on its memory chip dominance.
Both have seen their stock prices jump nearly 150%, way ahead of TSMC's 44%.
This shift shows how today's AI growth relies more on "inferencing" (which uses less advanced chips), letting companies like Samsung and Intel shine.
Asian memory suppliers gain investor interest
Investment limits on big names like TSMC mean investors are also backing memory giants SK Hynix, Kioxia, Taiwan-based ASE Technology, and Chroma ATE.
These firms could get a boost from TSMC's own spending, and together they're making Asia's chip scene even more interesting right now.