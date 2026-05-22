Investors diversify beyond TSMC as Asia's AI chip market expands Business May 22, 2026

TSMC, famous for powering NVIDIA's top AI chips, is suddenly not the only star in town.

As demand for all kinds of AI tech explodes, investors are spreading their bets, especially since TSMC mostly sticks to logic chips and isn't as active in hot areas like memory.

With funds and retail investors looking for fresh opportunities in Asia's tech scene, attention is shifting fast.