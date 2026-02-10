Investors rush to gold ETFs as equity markets wobble
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India pulled in a record ₹24,040 crore this January—almost double last month and, for the first time, matching what went into equity mutual funds.
Gold's growing appeal
Investors are rethinking gold—not just as a backup plan but as a real part of their portfolios.
With gold prices up 24% and markets feeling shaky, more people are choosing gold ETFs for easy, tax-friendly exposure without the hassle of storing actual gold.
Global trend
Stock market inflows dropped by 14%, while global gold ETFs also hit all-time highs.
It's clear: with economic uncertainty rising, many are turning to gold as their go-to safe haven.