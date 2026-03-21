Investors shift focus to Indian cities from Dubai: Goldman Sachs
Dubai's real estate scene hit a speed bump this month, with transactional volumes falling 51% month-on-month, according to a Goldman Sachs report, thanks to rising tensions in West Asia.
Investors are now looking at India's cities like Gurugram and Mumbai for more stability.
Still, Dubai isn't out of the game: the source reports a 51% month-on-month drop in transactional volumes earlier this month (March 2026) but does not provide a 2025 annual transaction figure, and prices keep climbing as demand stays strong.
Experts recommend a balanced approach for 2026
If you're thinking about where to put your money in 2026, experts say it's time to mix things up.
Dubai still offers tempting tax-free returns (7% to 9%), but India is quickly becoming a hotspot for growth.
A smart move? Consider combining top-tier Indian properties with select picks in Dubai (like Palm Jumeirah) to balance risk and reward.