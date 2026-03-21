Investors shift focus to Indian cities from Dubai: Goldman Sachs Business Mar 21, 2026

Dubai's real estate scene hit a speed bump this month, with transactional volumes falling 51% month-on-month, according to a Goldman Sachs report, thanks to rising tensions in West Asia.

Investors are now looking at India's cities like Gurugram and Mumbai for more stability.

Still, Dubai isn't out of the game: the source reports a 51% month-on-month drop in transactional volumes earlier this month (March 2026) but does not provide a 2025 annual transaction figure, and prices keep climbing as demand stays strong.