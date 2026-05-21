IOC HPCL BPCL combined Q4 FY26 profits ₹19,470cr, annual ₹77,281cr

IOC HPCL BPCL face ₹500cr/day losses

IOC and HPCL led the surge with profits up 57% and 46%, while BPCL declined 0.7%.

But things got tricky when the West Asia conflict sent international oil prices soaring from $72 to $120 a barrel before settling at $105 in May.

Even after raising gasoline and diesel prices by ₹4 per liter, these companies are still losing over ₹500 crore each day because global oil costs remain high and retail price hikes lag behind.

Executives say if this keeps up, in 2026-27 (FY27) profits could take a hit.