IOC HPCL BPCL combined Q4 FY26 profits ₹19,470cr, annual ₹77,281cr
Indian Oil (IOC), HPCL, and BPCL just posted a combined ₹19,470 crore profit for Q4 FY26, a 41% jump from last year.
For the full year, profits more than doubled to ₹77,281 crore.
Most of this boost came from stable crude oil prices through much of the year.
IOC HPCL BPCL face ₹500cr/day losses
IOC and HPCL led the surge with profits up 57% and 46%, while BPCL declined 0.7%.
But things got tricky when the West Asia conflict sent international oil prices soaring from $72 to $120 a barrel before settling at $105 in May.
Even after raising gasoline and diesel prices by ₹4 per liter, these companies are still losing over ₹500 crore each day because global oil costs remain high and retail price hikes lag behind.
Executives say if this keeps up, in 2026-27 (FY27) profits could take a hit.