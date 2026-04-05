IPL is now worth more than $18B, says Kotak
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar economic powerhouse, according to a recent report by Kotak Mutual Fund. The study estimates the IPL ecosystem to be worth around $18 billion as of FY25, making it one of the most valuable sporting leagues globally. Interestingly, this two-month-long tournament generates an economic value comparable to India's entire sports industry, estimated at about $19 billion.
Economic influence
Media rights driving financial success
The IPL contributes between $182 million and $6.7 billion annually to India's economy through its diverse ecosystem of media, advertising, sponsorships, as well as ancillary sectors. A major factor in the league's financial growth has been its media rights, which have skyrocketed from $918 million in 2008 to a whopping $6.2 billion for the 2023-2027 cycle. This growth rate has outpaced many global leagues and is a testament to IPL's financial success.
Viewer reach
Viewership and advertising growth
The IPL now boasts a massive viewership of nearly one billion across television and digital platforms. Digital consumption is growing rapidly, with advertising revenues alone expected to hit around $600 million by 2026. This shows the league's strong monetization of viewership and its ability to generate significant revenue from advertisements.
Revenue streams
Financial model of franchises
IPL franchises follow a unique financial model, with over 70% of their revenues coming from centrally shared media rights and sponsorship pools. This ensures predictable cash flows, making teams more like infrastructure-like assets than traditional sports clubs. Beyond broadcasting, the league has also diversified its revenue streams with exponential growth in advertising revenues since inception, and substantial increases in title sponsorship values and franchise-level sponsorships.