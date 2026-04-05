IPL is now worth more than $18B, says Kotak

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar economic powerhouse, according to a recent report by Kotak Mutual Fund. The study estimates the IPL ecosystem to be worth around $18 billion as of FY25, making it one of the most valuable sporting leagues globally. Interestingly, this two-month-long tournament generates an economic value comparable to India's entire sports industry, estimated at about $19 billion.

Economic influence Media rights driving financial success The IPL contributes between $182 million and $6.7 billion annually to India's economy through its diverse ecosystem of media, advertising, sponsorships, as well as ancillary sectors. A major factor in the league's financial growth has been its media rights, which have skyrocketed from $918 million in 2008 to a whopping $6.2 billion for the 2023-2027 cycle. This growth rate has outpaced many global leagues and is a testament to IPL's financial success.

Viewer reach Viewership and advertising growth The IPL now boasts a massive viewership of nearly one billion across television and digital platforms. Digital consumption is growing rapidly, with advertising revenues alone expected to hit around $600 million by 2026. This shows the league's strong monetization of viewership and its ability to generate significant revenue from advertisements.

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