11 IPOs worth over ₹7,000cr opening for subscription next week

Pranav Constructions is leading the IPO rush with a ₹351.03 crore issue. The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹315.60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹35.43 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹118-124 per share, and the issue will close on September 9.

This marks the start of a busy week in India's primary market as companies look to raise funds through public offerings.