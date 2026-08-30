Tamil Nadu's new-age business houses line up for IPOs

Over the past three years, several Tamil Nadu-based companies have entered the IPO market.

These include Avalon Technologies Ltd., R.K. Swamy Ltd., Northern Arc Capital Ltd., Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Ltd., and Glottis Ltd.

An analyst tracking these developments said that "Each year, around three to four companies from Tamil Nadu are getting listed."

This shows a major shift in the state's business landscape as more firms consider going public.