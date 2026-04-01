Iran ceasefire gives cautious relief to India pharma supply chains Business Apr 10, 2026

Iran's recent ceasefire is a step in the right direction, but India's pharma sector isn't out of the woods yet.

Experts say supply chains are still tangled, and as trade corridors reopen, prices for key ingredients like APIs will only drop slowly.

So, it's a bit of good news, but don't expect things to bounce back overnight.