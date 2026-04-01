Iran ceasefire gives cautious relief to India pharma supply chains
Business
Iran's recent ceasefire is a step in the right direction, but India's pharma sector isn't out of the woods yet.
Experts say supply chains are still tangled, and as trade corridors reopen, prices for key ingredients like APIs will only drop slowly.
So, it's a bit of good news, but don't expect things to bounce back overnight.
UAE Saudi disruptions hit India's pharma
West Asia is a big deal for Indian pharma exports (about 5% to 6%), so shipping disruptions to places like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have hit hard.
Industry losses could be as high as ₹5,000 crore.
Namit Joshi says this is a wake-up call: India needs stronger supply chains and smarter planning to handle future shocks.